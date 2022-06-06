EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – No one likes litter, it’s not good for the environment or for the city. That’s why Keep Evansville Beautiful is doing some summer cleaning on June 10 from 9 a.m. to noon with their Great Evansville Clean-Up event.

Reports said some participants will include: Berry Global, Old National Bank, Alcoa, CenterPoint, Lochmueller and Associates.

Keep Evansville Beautiful will meet at Berry Global’s entrance to start.

For more information you can contact Julie Welch at (812) 455-5227, or you can email her at: jwelch@keepevansvillebeautiful.org.