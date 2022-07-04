HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – New Hope Animal Rescue needs your help. As a non-profit, no-kill shelter that adopts out microchipped, fixed, homeless dogs and cats, they do a lot of good for their community. Some more of their services include boarding and bathing. They are asking for some help back. They need the following items urgently:

Laundry detergent

Bleach

Purina One Dog food (with meaty morsels)

They also have an Amazon Wishlist if you would like to donate, every bit helps. If you can’t donate money, you can always donate your time.

On July 4 they will be having an event with food, music, loud fans and plenty of puppy love. You can choose to sit with a rescue dog or cat to help them get through the fireworks.