HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) –Hoosiers may be able to make money by reporting poachers. Indiana conservation officers encourage Hoosiers to help the state of Indiana be aware of potential poaching violations.

A poacher is a thief who illegally steals wildlife that belongs to all Hoosiers. Call tip if you see, hear, or learn about poaching or another violation regarding fish and wildlife.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may receive as much as a $500 reward, or you can remain anonymous if you choose.

Last year, the state received nearly 600 tips and paid thousands of dollars in rewards for tips that led to arrests.