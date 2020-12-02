Henderson alcoholic beverage fees waived for next year

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Alcoholic beverage fees will be waived in 2021 for Henderson restaurants, bars and other businesses. Mayor Steve Austin signed an executive order and follows a state order signed by Gov. Andy Beshear.

Those who paid fees in 2020 will not pay in 2021. Austin said he hopes the fee waiver will help prevent any additional financial strain on local businesses.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 2, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS