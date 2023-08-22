HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Municipal Power and Light is encouraging customers to reduce energy usage during peak hours. Officials say conserving during the Tristate heat wave can save money for the city and its customers.

Between noon and 8 p.m., increased usage of major appliances like air conditioning units could result in a cost increase of 20 percent.

The utility company’s general manager says the conservation of energy lightens the load on the power grid and reduces financial costs for utilities.

“We buy our power ahead of time by contracts, and so whenever we do not use that power we have contracted. We’re able to sell it to the market and receive revenue to actually help people, help us lower the cost of the power supply,” said Brad Bickett.

Average power costs for the city are about 4.5 cents per kilowatt hour.

Peak hour costs can reach over 11 cents depending on where the customer is being serviced.