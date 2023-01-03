HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Henderson announced a change regarding the use of Henderson Transfer Station.

Officials say Henderson city and county residents will be required to show proof of residency starting February 1, 2023, to continue to use the Solid Waste Transfer Station for free.

City of Henderson residents will be required to show a City of Henderson Utility bill and Henderson County residents will be required to show a Henderson County Water bill.

Reports say there will be a $5 charge for residents who visit the facility with an un-tarped or unstrapped load. Officials say this will help to reduce littering along the roadways on Wolf Hills Road, on HWY 41 and the southbound bridge.

More information can be obtained by calling David Steele, Sanitation Superintendent at (270)-854-2064.