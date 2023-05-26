HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Restaurants and businesses in Henderson are making adjustments as the search for escaped murderer Bradley Gillespie continues. An employee at Taco Bell on the Highway 41 Henderson strip told Eyewitness News their lobby was closed Friday due to the ongoing manhunt.

As the search ensues, police release surveillance video showing Gillespie and James Lee, both who escaped from an Ohio prison, at The Home Depot on the west side of Evansville at 9:50pm Tuesday May 23, hours before being spotted in Henderson.

“That video was able to give us a good description of exactly what they look like, approximately 6 hours before we had our pursuit,” says Henderson Police Chief Sean McKinney.

Henderson police say Gillespie was also seen on surveillance video near the Hays Boat Ramp just moments after fleeing the scene of a crash on Camaro Court. Officers also say a second encounter may have occurred on Marlow Court Wednesday at 11:50am when someone came home and found a stranger in their house.

“I mean, there was an individual there, we do believe that happened, explains Lt. John Nevels with Henderson Police. “Whether it was him or not, we don’t know. She can’t say for sure, she didn’t get a good look at the guy, but there was someone in her house. Can’t really say, I mean people do get in people’s houses, but it happened on the same time we’re after the escapee.”

Police say they are investigating all angles, including a sonar search in the Ohio River and the possibility of Gillespie being in someone’s home. Henderson police also offering a $10,000 reward for Gillespie’s capture in addition to the $20,000 reward by US Marshals. Businesses such as Homer’s Barbeque are keeping their guards up.

“We’ll kind of keep with our regularly-scheduled programming here and continue that high alert until they reach out to us and let us know anything different we need to be doing,” says Homer’s owner Casey Todd.

Todd says his staff has kept up on locking the restaurant at night, and ensuring customers and staff feel safe.

“Last night, we made sure we walked all of our front house staff and our kitchen staff to their cars, kind of the buddy system, just to be a little on the safer side,” explains Todd.

Henderson police confirmed many officers cancelled their Memorial Day weekend travel plans to assist in the ongoing manhunt.

“At this time, very disappointed Mr. Gillespie is not in custody. But I can sure tell you, the citizens of Henderson and Henderson County, it’s not for a lack of trying,” says Chief McKinney. “Right now only time will tell where he’s at. I believe he will turn up, I believe something will break in the case. These things take a long time.”

Police are still urging residents to remain vigilant and report any possible sightings of Gillespie by calling 911.