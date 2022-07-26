HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A camping ordinance was pulled from the agenda before the Henderson Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

The ordinance would ban camping in city parks and recreational areas.

Commissioners said the ordinance was created after getting complaints from the public. It would punish offenders with up to a $500 fine or up to 30 days in jail.

Commissioners pulled the ordinance to allow more time to study the issue.

“I had some concerns about the ordinance as it was written. You know, up to a $500 fine for someone who is homeless,” said commissioner Bradley Staton. “I thought that didn’t really reflect the law they would be breaking, or we would be creating if they were camping at a certain site, or jail time or anything of that nature. However, I did recognize there is a public safety element or concern that goes along with it.”

Staton said the commission is handing the issue over to the city’s homeless coalition for 90 days.

The coalition will come back in October with suggestions on how to handle the issue.