HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Henderson Chamber of Commerce and its Education Committee will be holding this year’s Community Education Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on August 25 at One Life Church.

The Community Education Luncheon will be a bit different this year, as there will be a guest speaker. Dr. Dawn Offutt is the Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the Kentucky Council for Postsecondary Education. She will be talking about the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in our education systems to help close the achievement gap and prepare all students to successfully enter the workforce.

Dr. Michelle Chappell, Professor at the Henderson Community College and Chair of the Chamber’s Education Committee said, “I am excited to bring Dr. Offutt to Henderson to speak on this important subject. Her depth of knowledge and experience in the D, E, & I field, and more broadly in education, is a valuable asset that we’re grateful to share with the community. ”

A lunch buffet will be provided and the cost of the event is $30 for Chamber members and $35 for non-members. To make reservations, visit the Henderson Chamber website at www.hendersonkychamber.com or call the office at 270-826-7505.