Henderson Co. Jailer: Multiple inmates, staff test positive for COVID-19

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson County Jailer Amy Brady tells Eyewitness News that several inmates and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Detention Center.

Brady said the jail reported three employees and 11 inmates tested positive for the virus as of Saturday. Two staff members are waiting on retesting.

The jailer said all inmates are being medically monitored and are being held in new intake quarantine cells that have long-term housing.

There are currently 496 inmates at the jail. Brady said they’re working with the health department to vaccinate inmates and staff. Health officials visit the jail every Thursday to distribute vaccines to anyone who wants a shot.

Officials say a nurse is checking on the positive inmates around the clock and additional cleaning supplies have been granted for assistance.

In April, dozens of inmates tested positive in a larger outbreak at the jail.