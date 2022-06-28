HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Henderson Board of Commissioners held their last meeting of the 2022 Fiscal Year on June 28.

On the agenda was an update about the Airline road sports complex that is under development. They also discussed plans for possibly installing electric vehicle charging stations downtown with Brad Bickett, the Henderson Municipal Power and Light General Manager.

Since the layout design is complete for the sport complex, construction is expected to begin once a bid for funds is awarded. It was discussed that that the charging stations in questions would be located downtown as a Level 3 charger. They will explore the possibility of using federal level funding to build them.

The rest of the agenda included:

A presentation from Henderson Economic Development Executive Director Missy Vanderpool about their marketing plan and a request for the city’s assistance in providing $30,000 to produce a targeted digital marketing campaign with a goal of building the workforce.

Approving an agreement between Henderson Police Department and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office for the creation of the Henderson County Task Force to combat drug trafficking.

Hearing a presentation from Tom Williams of Henderson Water Utility about a plan to do more frequent testing and adjusting water treatments in response to the federal EPA’s recently released advisories on “forever chemicals” such as PFAS, PFOS and others. The advisories are considered to be a preliminary to regulatory limits the EPA is expected to release by the end of 2023.

Finalizing a budget ordinance amendment for FY22 and an amendment to the pay plan/job classifications for FY23.

Approving a grant application from Henderson Municipal Gas to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

Awarding a bid for contract meter reading services to supplement staff positions.

Approving a consent agenda that contained three sets of minutes and annual agreement with the Henderson City-County Airport Board, Downtown Henderson Partnership committee of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, Henderson Economic Development, Henderson Tourist Commission, Henderson-Henderson County Planning Commission and City-County Rescue Squad and a lease agreement with Henderson Emergency Management.

The next meeting will take place on July 12 at 3 p.m. in the third floor Assembly Room of the Henderson Municipal Center.