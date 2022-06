Graduation day photo with absolutely no recognizable faces

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Community Center and Preston Arts Center invite you to a celebration of achievement!

They are hosting a General Education Development graduation ceremony on June 28 at 7pm.

They ask that students arrive at 6:30. All friends and family are welcome to this event.

To RVSP, you can email or text Pamela Buchanan at 270-831-9649.