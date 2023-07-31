HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Henderson Community College will resume its normal operating hours beginning today, July 31. Campus offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We are looking forward to a great fall semester,” said Jason Warren, President and CEO of Henderson Community College. “Our faculty and staff are eager to welcome our students back to campus.”
The following is a list of some key dates for the upcoming fall semester:
- August 7, Campus will be closed to allow staff and faculty to participate in professional development activities.
- August 14, First day of classes.
- September 4, Campus will be closed for Labor Day.
- October 9-13, Fall break.
- November 23 & 24, Campus will be closed for Thanksgiving.
- December 8, Graduation at 7 p.m. at the Preston Arts Center.
- December 18-31, Institutional closing.