HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Henderson Community College will resume its normal operating hours beginning today, July 31. Campus offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We are looking forward to a great fall semester,” said Jason Warren, President and CEO of Henderson Community College. “Our faculty and staff are eager to welcome our students back to campus.”

The following is a list of some key dates for the upcoming fall semester:

  • August 7, Campus will be closed to allow staff and faculty to participate in professional development activities.
  • August 14, First day of classes.
  • September 4, Campus will be closed for Labor Day.
  • October 9-13, Fall break.
  • November 23 & 24, Campus will be closed for Thanksgiving.
  • December 8, Graduation at 7 p.m. at the Preston Arts Center.
  • December 18-31, Institutional closing.