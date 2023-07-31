HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Henderson Community College will resume its normal operating hours beginning today, July 31. Campus offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We are looking forward to a great fall semester,” said Jason Warren, President and CEO of Henderson Community College. “Our faculty and staff are eager to welcome our students back to campus.”

The following is a list of some key dates for the upcoming fall semester: