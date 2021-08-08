Henderson community members walk toward unity

HENDERSON, KY (WEHT)– “Just because we look different, we are the same,” Henderson NAACP branch president, Debora Hoda said. It’s a mentality she and others want to see in Henderson. Community members gathered Saturday morning at the John F. Kennedy Center for a mingling event. Booths lined the gymnasium showcasing different organizations intending to help community members. Hoda said it was a way for people to meet each other.

“People need to know who their neighbors are, who their essential personnel are,” Hoda said.

People were also encouraged to participate in a walk toward unity- where these community members and local law enforcement agencies struck a conversation while moving their feet.



“People don’t have to live in the unknown. If they actually know who should I call if I have a certain problem and I want them to get to know us and those who would respond,” Henderson police chief, Heath Cox, said.

With the ability for community members to come together after walking to help decorate a poster board with their painted handprints and signed names. Cox said he hopes this event carries on yearly in Henderson, but also to other communities nearby.

“Maybe it’ll cause other communities to look and say “oh why can’t we do that?” Because it’s all about building relationships. It’s really simple. You always see those posters- everything I need to know in life I learned in kindergarten. There’s a lot of truth to that. It’s just good to know each other. We all want the same thing,” Cox said.