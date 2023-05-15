HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Henderson County High School has announced its new girls’ basketball coach.

Stephen Haile, who has over eleven years of experience in coaching basketball, will fill the position. Haile, who has been the Head Girls’ Basketball Coach of Daviess County High School since 2021, is currently a Physical Education teacher at Henderson County High School.

Haile spoke about the opportunity to coach the team.

“It’s an honor to accept the Henderson County girl’s basketball job,” notes Haile. “It’s become one of the premier girl’s basketball programs in the state of Kentucky, and I hope to continue the standard of excellence and commitment that has been instilled into the program.”

Haile is a member of the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches and the Kentucky High School Coaches Association.