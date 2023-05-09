HENDERSON Ky (WEHT) – Henderson County High School Career and Technical Education (CTE) Career Coach Steve Welch received the Henderson Community College (HCC) 2023 High School Teacher/Counselor Pathfinder Award.

This award recognizes high school teachers and counselors for their outstanding efforts in assisting students with their college-going plans.

“High school teachers and counselors work tirelessly to ensure our young people can succeed in the classroom, workplace and community,” said Jason Warren, President and CEO of HCC. “In that spirit, the Pathfinder Award recognizes the best and brightest among us who go above and beyond to embolden and empower the next generation. Thanks to Mr. Welch’s exemplary efforts, countless students in Henderson are able to follow their dreams and make more informed decisions about their future.”