HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson County Judge Executive Bradley Schneider took to Facebook to address the delays on the Twin Bridges and any possible changes.

Schneider stated what steps might be taken, and the full statement reads, “Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 2 staff will be having an internal discussion this morning about the congestion and any plan revisions they might make. Later this afternoon I expect to be part of a conference call with KYTC and local elected officials in which we’ll hear their thoughts and learn about possible changes. I believe they fully understand the challenges that arose yesterday and how the current barrier configuration and work schedule severely impact local commuters, as well as through-traffic.”

The southbound portion of the Twin Bridges was reduced to one lane starting Monday, September 25 and is slated to last through November 18 due to a federally mandated special extended inspection of the bridge to assess structural integrity and safety of the bridge, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Eyewitness News previously reported over the next seven weeks, a contractor will be removing paint, testing hundreds of welds and reapplying primer.