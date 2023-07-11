HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) –The Henderson County Public Library is partnering with Columbia Sportswear to host a backpack and school supply drive.

The first 10 donations at The Henderson County Public Library’s Dropbox will receive a ticket for the Evansville Otters game on July 20.

For each donation here at the library, you will receive a free coupon with a $10 value redeemable in the Henderson County Public Library’s Makerspace or during a book sale.

Your name will also be put in a drawing for a $25 gift card if you donate to the Dropbox.