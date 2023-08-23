HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- New security measures are being implemented in Henderson County’s Secondary Schools beginning today.

A new open-gate weapons detection system will be set up at all entrances as students arrive for the day. Officials say that the new system will allow for automatic screenings for threat detection. The system can identify contraband items that are not allowed on school property.

According to officials, the process is quick, and all students need to do is walk through the security gates.