HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Henderson County schools kicked off their summer meal program today with a picnic.

The program provides breakfast and lunch to students across the district. The school system uses the “community eligibility provision,” which provides free meals to students all year long.

The end of the school year does not mean the end of the program.

Today kid families and community partners gathered at the North Middle School football field for a kickoff picnic.

Paige O’Nam, director of child nutrition at HCS, talked about the event.

“We’ve had a great turn out and I think this is good news for the community here they can pick up all the sights, the times, there are specific times they can come to each location and the child nutrition staff is working hard to make meals all summer and deliver them.

The summer meal program officially begins tomorrow and runs through July 28, with a closure during the week of July 4.