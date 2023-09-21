HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Henderson County School District is happy this morning, thanks to a $600,000 grant from the Kentucky Department of Education.

The money comes from the Stronger Connections Grant Program, which is intended to promote local school in their plans to create safe, healthy and supportive environments. Henderson County is one of 28 Districts in the Commonwealth that received the grant.

According to Henderson County Schools officials, the funds will allow the district to add more services, especially in the areas of mental health, absentees, and discipline.