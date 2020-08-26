Henderson County Schools start year virtually

HENDERSON Co., Ky. (WEHT) — For the first time in more than five months students will be learning directly from teachers in Henderson County, but it still won’t be in person. On the first day of school Wednesday, Eyewitness News is taking a closer look at how Cairo Elementary plans to focus on what’s the same instead of what’s different.

As students prepare for this strange school year there’s some comfort in knowing not everything has changed. At Cairo Elementary the staff is adapting with the decision to begin totally virtual.

“Our teachers are talking with each other,” said Cairo Elementary School Principal Brooke Chappell. “They’re learning from each other. They’re trying new things they’ve never tried before.”

As students come to pick up things they’ll need to begin class at home, a welcome change compared to the Spring when the virus first came, will be live interaction throughout the day through their computer screens with their teachers.

“They’ll be interacting with students virtually,” Chappell. “They’ll also be preparing lessons, many of them will be recorded and posted in their Google classroom. Much of their day will be spent interacting virtually with our students.”

The new definition of face to face this school year. More of the same will be the food service staff across the district still feeding the children they know. Meals for two school days will be passed out at places like Cairo three days a week.

“It’s only three days a week. Monday, Wednesday, Friday,” said Henderson County Public Schools Public Information Director Megan Mortis. “That is for all of our students preschool through high school. They can visit any of our elementary schools and pick up a meal.”

The comfort of change is expected to come with a learning curve, but not even the virus can move the pillars places like Cairo are built on.

“The love, the care, the relationships, and the high quality instruction in student learning, remember those things do not change,” said Chappell.

Henderson County like many other districts were supposed to start much earlier this year. The original start date was August 12. Now 2 weeks later the first day is exclusively digital.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 26, 2020)