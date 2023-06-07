HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Henderson County Schools are taking a proactive move to protect students from intruders, severe weather, and broken glass.

Four schools in the system will be fitted with safety and security window films. The film makes glass harder to penetrate and keeps shattered pieces in place. The project is costing the school system 250 thousand dollars and will be funded by the board and community donations.

Bob Lawson, the superintendent of Henderson County Schools, talked about the new safety protocols

“Student safety is our number one priority, and it’s a community that can help protect our children, and truly, you’re seeing the collaboration of the community around protecting these children. I’m so proud of that.”

An installation date has not been determined.

The school’s superintendent told Eyewitness News that the shooting at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, was one of the events that sparked the idea for these installations.