Henderson County Schools to expand in-person learning opportunities next month

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- Henderson County School Superintendent, Bob Lawson, announced the district is moving to in-person classes four days a week next month.

This comes after Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issued an executive order, recommending all school districts offer or expand some form of in-person instructional opportunities beginning in March.

Superintendent Lawson told parents in a letter, the district will be doing four days so that they can deep clean school facilities at least once a week to ensure the health and safety of their students and staff.

School district officials say students in both Group 1 and Group 2 will attend in-person classes starting March 22 with social distancing guidelines put into place.

Families that would like to continue to learn virtually will have a chance to enroll starting March 1 and will close at 6 p.m. March 5.

Additionally, the school district is adjusting bus schedules and is communicating with families on pick-up and drop-off times.

(This story was originally published on February 24, 2021)