Indiana Cases

Kentucky Cases

Illinois Cases

Who can get vaccinated and where

Henderson County Schools to expand in-person learning opportunities next month

News
Posted: / Updated:
henderson county schools web

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- Henderson County School Superintendent, Bob Lawson, announced the district is moving to in-person classes four days a week next month.

This comes after Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issued an executive order, recommending all school districts offer or expand some form of in-person instructional opportunities beginning in March.

Superintendent Lawson told parents in a letter, the district will be doing four days so that they can deep clean school facilities at least once a week to ensure the health and safety of their students and staff.

School district officials say students in both Group 1 and Group 2 will attend in-person classes starting March 22 with social distancing guidelines put into place.

Families that would like to continue to learn virtually will have a chance to enroll starting March 1 and will close at 6 p.m. March 5.

Additionally, the school district is adjusting bus schedules and is communicating with families on pick-up and drop-off times.

(This story was originally published on February 24, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories