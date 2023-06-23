HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-The Dairy Queen on Green Street in Henderson is now open.

The restaurant closed last month after someone posted videos on social media showing insect crawling around, including on some food.

The health department said they received a complaint on May 16 and found violations that gave Dairy Queen a “C” rating.

Officials say Dairy Queen voluntarily closed to “address the issues.” There is now a health department placard with a “B” rating in the window.

When our Eyewitness News Crew got a closer look at the Dairy Queen, it appeared no customers were at the restaurant during what is considered to be a dinner rush.