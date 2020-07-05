Henderson Dispatch confirms vehicle crash into mobile home

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Dispatch confirms emergency crews responded after a vehicle crashed into a mobile home Saturday night.

Dispatch says Henderson Police, Fire and EMS responded to the scene in the 3000 block of Stratman Road.

Witnesses on the scene told Eyewitness News that a white car flew off the road, landed on top of another car, hit a mobile home, and also hit someone that was standing outside.

We’re told that person and the driver were both taken to the hospital.

Their injuries are unknown.









(This story was originally published on July 4, 2020)