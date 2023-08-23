HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Two people have been arrested following a drug bust in Henderson County.

According to the Henderson Joint Task Force, officers served a warrant at a home in the 1000 block of Amberfield Court. Upon serving the warrant, large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin were seized, with 53 year old Joseph Wallace and 52 year old Jeremy Booker being arrested.

Wallace is facing charges of importing and trafficking controlled substances, while Booker is facing a charge of possession.

Booker has been released and is scheduled to appear in court on October 3. Wallace remains in the Henderson County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash bond. He is due in court August 23.