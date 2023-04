Henderson, Ky. (WEHT) — After 23 years, Chief Scott Foreman has retired from the Henderson Fire Department.

Chief Foreman helped establish the dive team at the fire department over the course of his career.

Foreman was also recognized with the lifesaving award. In April of 2008, Foreman rescued an 8-month-old child from a burning building.

Henderson Fire Department also thanked Foreman for his years of service to both the department and the community.