HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Henderson Flash baseball team honored those battling Lou Gehrig’s disease during their game tonight.

Katie Adams has been diagnosed with the disease.

Tonight, her daughters sang the national anthem and threw out the first pitch. Lou Gehrig’s disease also known as ALS is a progressive disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

People may lose the ability to speak, eat, move and breathe.

Katie Adams talked about her journey with the disease.

“It’s been an interesting journey but I have lots of loved ones, family, and friends helping me and supporting me, so it makes it a lot easier.”

Adams needs a power wheelchair.

She recently pushed for a kentucky bill to allow people with her condition to enroll in affordable medigap plans to get much needed equipment like wheelchairs.