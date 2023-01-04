HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Henderson announced a project update with a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“Tomorrow, 1/5, Henderson Municipal Gas and their partners will be tapping and stopping a gas line located on Kimsey Lane.”

Officials say the line has to be moved to prevent conflict with the construction on I-69. There is a possibility that passersby on surrounding roadways may see large flames. Officials reassure the public that it is a normal part of the tapping and stopping process.

More information can be found here.