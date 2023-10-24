HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The City of Henderson is inviting residents to help decide what goes on in their neighborhoods by voting on the projects that they’d like to see take place in the inner city at a public meeting on October 24.

The Inner City Improvement Plane was first introduced back in January, with five committees formed to address the impact areas in the community that have met monthly since February. Those committees were Blights and Affordable Housing, Beautification and Special Projects, Economic Development, Public Safety, and Infrastructure, and it is now time for the Board of Commissioners to choose which projects should receive funding.

The meeting will take place at the new Jefferson Elementary School, located at 1000 South Alves Street, beginning at 6:00 p.m. and will last approximately two hours. For those interested in taking a tour of the new Jefferson Elementary School, student led tours will take place starting at 5:00 p.m. on October 24.