HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – As the winter starts to feel like itself again, people are breaking out the hot chocolate to warm up. Downtown Henderson is offering the chance for some fun as winter settles in.

The Cocoa Crawl will take place on February 11 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Each stop will serve a 3oz sample of their exclusive cocoa recipe!

Tickets are $20 per person or $70 for a family or group of 4. People can pick up their commemorative mug and wristband for the event at the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Office at 114 North Main Street, starting January 30. You can purchase your tickets here.

Officials say participants will receive a map of all the stops on the Cocoa Crawl on the week of the event.

More information can be found here.