HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- In Henderson, the community gathered at Central Park to honor deceased veterans and their families for Memorial Day.

This year marks the 76th Memorial Day commemoration hosted by the Henderson Veterans Memorial Foundation and American Legion Post 40.

The speakers praised 6,700 crosses, all bearing the names of veterans from World War Two, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and other acts and events of service.

The keynote speaker, Lieutenant Colonel Heather Taews is a retired United States Air Force veteran.

Henderson native Taews says her love for her family and hometown inspired her to join the Air Force.

“I always wanted to serve my country um I have members of my family that have served in the air force, a couple that served in the army, and it was always something I thought I wanted to do, so, and give back to my community and keep my family safe.”

Taews reminds people to take a moment today to reflect on the meaning of Memorial Day and remember those who served to fight for the people of the United States.