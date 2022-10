HENDERSON, Co. (WEHT) — An overnight fire in Henderson destroys and home and prevents crews from entering the structure.

Both Henderson Fire and Police Departments were called to 1400 block of Powell Street shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday.

When crews arrived, they found the entire home engulfed in flames.

HFD tells Eyewitness News the roof collapsed.

Crews say because the fire was so massive it prevent firefighters from entering the house.

The heat also burned the aluminum siding.