HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)– With the midterm less than 48 hours away, Henderson County Judge Executive candidates are working overtime.

“I am ready for it to be here,” says Republican candidate Brad Schneider.

Schneider and his wife hit the road today to persuade voters the old-fashioned way, talking and a handshake.

“I think that it is always good to shakes people’s hands. If you can get a last word in before someone who has not decided yet, that helps. I think it is good to make that last connection,” he says.

But Schneider was not the only candidate walking the street Sunday afternoon. Democratic candidate Dorsey Ridley also has the same idea. He and his wife walked through their neighborhood, eager to get in one last word before Tuesday’s election.

“We’re going door to door, just really handing out literature, placing it on the front door to remind people that there is still voting on Tuesday,” Ridley says.

Voters we talked to say they have a mixed bag of emotion ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. Ridley says talking with voter’s face to face can help them reason through the uncertainty.

“People really like you to ask them for their vote. It is so important. It allows them to see the real person who is running for public office,” he says.

For now, it is a waiting game. Polls open at 6 am on Tuesday.