HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Public Library’s Board of Trustees have recently approved a strategic five-year plan. The title is, ‘Building stronger community through engagement, programming, communication and experiences’.

“I am excited about the direction included in this strategic plan. We want the library to be a valuable resource for Henderson County and a true community hub,” said HCPL Library Director, Shannon Sandefur. “The plan includes strategies to enhance how we engage with the community, new programming ideas, improved marketing and communication, and better experiences for visitors. I would like to thank our board, staff, steering committee, and community members for their contributions to the plan.”

Work on this plan began in January 2022, facilitated by Tad Dickel and Lynn Miller, with a listening phase taking place a month later. A steering committee including: Rev. Eric Hoey, Mi’Oshi Holloway, Dr. Bob Lawson, Lindsay Locasto, Amber Potts, Brad Schneider, Natalie Singer, Susie Thurman, and Dr. Jason Warren, came up with 4 distinct questions to focus the plan around.

How might we increase community engagement? How might we offer exciting programs? How might we communicate library resources, events, and services? How might we transform the library space to what the community wants?

Besides expanding the already available programs, there are also plans for a bookmobile for which a grant has already been approved. They hope that this will help expand their reach in the community.