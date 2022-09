The Henderson Lions Club is scheduled to hand out over $30,000 in grants to local non-profit organizations. (Logo courtesy hendersonlions.org)

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Lions Club would like to remind the public they have an event coming up. The 2022 Henderson Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival will take place on October 1 and 2 from 10 am. to 4 p.m. each day.

The festival will take place in the Audubon State Park and contain over 100 craft and food vendors for attendees to browse. Parking will cost $5. They are still accepting vendors who can apply here.

They say they are looking forward to seeing everyone there.