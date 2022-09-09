HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department arrested a man on Friday at 11:13 a.m. after getting called to a motel on US North Highway 41.

Officers say they contacted Elijah Lovell,19, of Henderson, who was refusing to leave the motel room. Upon arrival on the scene they found marijuana in the room. Reports say a search revealed the following: pressed fentanyl pills, Xanax pills, ecstasy, marijuana, a large amount of cash and a 45-caliber handgun.

Lovell is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on the following charges:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree fentanyl (Firearm enhancement)

Trafficking in marijuana

Possession of Counterfeit Substance

Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to call the Henderson Police Department.