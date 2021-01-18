Henderson nonprofits surprise frontline workers, first responders

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — First responders and frontline workers across Henderson were treated to pizza and doughnuts Monday.

Eyewitness News was there when Henderson police officers got their pizza delivery just in time for lunch.

The deliveries, which also went to sheriff’s deputies, nursing home staff members and doctors, was part of the Martin Luther King Day of Service through AmeriCorps.

“We’ve had a blast all day. My mom, the director of Christian Outreach, Mary Dunham went with me as well. We just had so much fun,” AmeriCorps member Kelsi Dunham said. “We’ve laughed with everyone and of course we were all in masks and we all joked all day that we were smiling and laughing through the masks.”

Henderson Christian Community Outreach is a nonprofit organization helping families in need.

They had a chance to treat essential workers after AmeriCorps gave them a grant to show appreciation for people working hard throughout the pandemic.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 18, 2021)