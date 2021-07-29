Henderson officials to make major economic announcement Thursday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Officials with the Henderson Economic Development plan to make a major economic announcement Thursday afternoon.

That announcement is planned for 2 p.m. at the Henderson Bypass Rail site at 6300 Highway 425.

In a press release from Henderson Economic Development, officials tease the city’s newest addition.

Henderson Economic Development is making the announcement with Team Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.