Henderson pitches in with tornado relief efforts

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The City of Henderson says they have been pitching in with recovery and relief efforts “in the spirit of helping neighbors under duress.” The efforts come after the aftermath of last Friday night’s historic tornado that plowed through western Kentucky.

Chief Scott Foreman made Henderson Fire Department available at the state level as soon it was evident that Henderson was out of the threat for severe weather, he said.

He said shortly after the “all-clear” for Henderson, agencies were assigned to respond to Hopkins County and then Princeton in Caldwell County to do welfare checks and hazard mitigation in the Country Club subdivision.

“Once this was complete, the crews were then reassigned to Mayfield to assist with search and rescue efforts at the candle factory,” Foreman said.

Officials tell us the Henderson Police Department, Fire Department and Emergency Communications teamed up with Henderson County Schools, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Silver Creek Trucking, City and County officials and local volunteers to launch a disaster relief supply collection based at the former Henderson National Guard Armory now owned by the City of Henderson.

Click here if you’d like to learn how you can help.