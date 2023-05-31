HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Officers versus firefighters’ battle on the ballfield. Henderson Police took on the Henderson Fire Department earlier tonight.

The first responders went toe-to-toe at Park Field for the ‘Meet the Flash’ kick-off event. The Henderson Flash is a collegiate wooden bat league that operates each summer.

It was a close game, but Henderson Police won 10 to 9, keeping their status as reigning champions.

The Henderson Flash officially start their season tomorrow in Louisville against the jockeys.

Their next home game will be Friday, June 2 at Park Field against the Muhlenburg County Stallions.