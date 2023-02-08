HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department announced it will be hosting a second Narcan giveaway.

Officials say the decision to do a second giveaway was based on the success of the first one. The giveaway will take place at the Salvation Army located at 1213 Washington Street on Friday from noon to 2 p.m.

Two doses of Narcan will be given per person for free without the need for any identifying information. Events like these are often known as harm reduction, a successful tactic used by communities to limit the number of people who die from overdosing.

More information can be found here.