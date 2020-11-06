Henderson Police investigating after shots were fired into home

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department are investigating after several shots were fired into a home.

Officers were called to the 30th block of Clark Street shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday for a call of multiple shots fired into the residence.

HPD says no one was injured by the gunfire.

If you have any information please call Henderson Police at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

(This story was originally published on November 6, 2020)

