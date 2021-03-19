Henderson Police investigating deadly Highway 41 crash

HENDERSON Co., (WEHT) — Henderson Police responded to a vehicle crash on Highway 41 Thursday night that killed one person.

Officers responded to a vehicle accident with injuries in the area of Highway 41 around 9:00 p.m. Thursday.

HPD found a Hyundai Elantra with front end damage in the median.

A witness on scene told officers that they saw the vehicle hit a guardrail.

One person was transported to Deaconess Henderson where they were pronounced dead.

(This story was originally published on March 19, 2021)