HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police is investigating an overnight armed robbery at a convenience store.

Police tell Eyewitness News officers were dispatched the 900 block of Madison Street for a cashier robbed at gun point at Vinny’s Food Mart.

The cashier told HPD a man walked in the store holding a gun.

The cashier said the man pointed the gun at the cashier and said: “I’ll shoot you if you don’t give me the money.”

The cashier handed money from the cash register to the man.

The cashier described the man wearing all black clothing and a white hat.

Officers patrolled the area but were not able to find the suspect.

If you have any information about this investigation call Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.