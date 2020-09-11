Henderson Police investigating shots fired at home

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police Department are investigating an incident on Wednesday that resulted in a house and vehicle being struck by gun shots.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Green River Road to investigate reports of gun shots heard in the area.

Officers were able to locate several 9mm and .223 shell casings in the middle of the road.

In addition, the front glass door of a nearby home was struck, as well as an SUV that was parked in the driveway.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 270-831-1111 or the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.

(This story was originally published on September 11, 2020)