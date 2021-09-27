Henderson Police investigating weekend stabbing

News
Posted: / Updated:
Knife Stabbing_3755782233163844511

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police are investigating after a man said he was stabbed Saturday.

The victim told officers he was sitting in his car on Washington Street shortly before 7 p.m. when someone approached and stabbed him twice.

Right now, police say they do not have any suspects, and are asking anyone with information about the incident to give them a call.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories