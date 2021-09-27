Henderson Police investigating weekend stabbing

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police are investigating after a man said he was stabbed Saturday.

The victim told officers he was sitting in his car on Washington Street shortly before 7 p.m. when someone approached and stabbed him twice.



Right now, police say they do not have any suspects, and are asking anyone with information about the incident to give them a call.

