Henderson Police: One injured in Saturday night brawl

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A late night brawl off the U.S. 41 strip in Henderson has sent one person to the hospital.

According to HPD Sergeant Williams, officers were called to the scene around the Columbia Sportswear Employee Store parking lot area around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night for reports of a fight in progress.

Police tell Eyewitness News the extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown. An investigation remains ongoing.

(This story was originally published on July 18, 2020)