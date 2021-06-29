Henderson Police thank bystanders who helped put man in handcuffs

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson Police want to thank the people who helped an officer during an arrest that spilled into HWY-41. This happened during a trespassing complaint at Pizza Hut over the weekend.

Police say Jerry Powell walked away from officers and disregarded orders. During a struggle, both the officer and Powell fell onto HWY-41.

Seeing the two men in the road, drivers stopped. Bystanders came up and helped the officer get Powell into handcuffs.

Powell is charged with fleeing and resisting arrest.

Jerry Powell
Jerry Powell, Source: Henderson Co. Detention Center

